Ruth A. Storm, 85, of Gettysburg, Pa., died Thursday morning, July 27, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born October 2, 1937 in Gettysburg, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Hattie (Sanders) Wagner. She was the loving wife of Richard J. Storm Sr. of Gettysburg, to whom she was married for 65 years.
Mrs. Storm was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Fairfield, and a devoted Catholic, saying the Rosary daily until her health deteriorated. She was a local business owner, store manager and real estate agent.
Ruth is survived by her three children, Nina Storm Plank and her husband Jeffrey, of Windsor, Va., Brenda Storm, of Gettysburg, and Richard Storm, Jr., of Orrtanna.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Gale Baker. In addition to her husband and children, she is also survived by her three grandchildren, Jason Bair and his wife Amy, of New Oxford, Joshua Bair and his wife Ashley, of Thomasville, Jeremy Bair, of Greencastle; and her two sisters, Mary Brady, of York, and Rose Collins, of Gettysburg.
She was also preceded in death her brother, Curvin Wagner.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Monday, July 31, 2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 256 Tract Road, Fairfield, Pa. Burial will be in the St. Francis Cemetery, Gettysburg, Pa.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 30, 2023 at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, Pa.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 256 Tract Road, Fairfield, PA 17320.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.