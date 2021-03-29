Anna E. Orner, 87, of Bonneauville, entered God’s eternal care, Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Hanover Hall Nursing Center, Hanover, Pa.
Born March 8, 1934, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Francis A. and Helen M. (Livingston) Dillman. Anna was the loving wife of John E. Orner with whom she would have shared 63 years of marriage on April 5.
Anna was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Gettysburg. She was a member of the Gettysburg Eagles Aerie #1562, and the Gettysburg VFW Post #15.
Anna retired from Dal-Tile, Gettysburg; before that she worked for Freeman Shoe for over 40 years.
Anna enjoyed nurturing her flowers, especially her geraniums and loved spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her loving husband John, Anna is survived by her children, Judy Zeigler and husband David of Spring Grove, Pa., and Ronald Orner and wife Allegra of Abbottstown; two grandchildren, Amanda Spangler and husband Marc, and Daize Zeigler and wife Tina; two great-grandchildren, Teagan and Mason; two sisters, Ruth Wynn and Marie Kreig, both of Virginia; and a brother, Roy Dillman of North Carolina. She was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Dillman.
Following cremation, services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Anna’s memory to Adams County S.P.C.A., 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 66 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg (Bonneauville), is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
