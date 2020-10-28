Mark C. Snyder, 71, of Mechanicsburg, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Hershey Medical Center.
Born April 10, 1949, in Gettysburg, he was the son of Della V. (Baumgardner) Lamer of Littlestown and the late Roy C. Snyder.
Mr. Snyder was a USAF veteran and was retired from PPG Industries after 39 years of service. After retiring, he worked for Rohrer Bus Co. as an inspector. He was a member of VFW Post 6954 and Celebration Community Church, Pennsylvania JayCees, U.S. Amateur Ballroom Dance Association (Harrisburg Chapter), Williams Grove Steam Engine Association and Dillsburg Lions Club.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Snyder.
Surviving in addition to his mother are his wife, Beverly A. (Noel) Snyder; three daughters, Amy (Michael) McCloskey of Pittsburgh, Angela Snyder of Gardners, and Kathleen (Reed) Acrey of Alpharetta, Ga.; a stepson, Johnathan (Melissa) Kauffman of Parkville, Md.; four brothers, Donald Snyder and Glenn Snyder of Littlestown, Marvin Snyder of Newville, and Gordon Snyder of New Oxford; sister, Kay Stuffle of Littlestown; and four grandchildren, Caitlyn and Timothy (TJ) McCloskey, Parker and Grant Acrey, and Jonathan and James Kauffman.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. from the Ronan Funeral Home, 255 York Road, Carlisle. Viewing will be at the funeral home on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Burial, with military honors, will be in Westminster Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Harrisburg, PA 17112.
Condolences at www.ronanfh.com.
