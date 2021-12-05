Charles (Zach) Zachary Belcher, 70, passed away on Dec. 2, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital in Camp Hill, Pa. after a short illness. Born in April 12, 1951 in Cheverly, Maryland, he was the son of the late Arthur Nathan Belcher and Lucille Trautfield Belcher.
Zach grew up in Maryland and Marblehead, Massachusetts where he graduated from high school in 1969. He graduated with a degree in Business Administration from Suffolk University in 1973 and then graduated from Northeastern University with his Masters. He moved to DC when he was offered a position in USDA and eventually moved to the Department of Energy where he was a Policy Maker for Nuclear Power and where he spent most of his career. He retired in 2009.
Zach was a man of great faith. He volunteered with Hospice and in addition took two elderly, impoverished people under his wing, providing them with support in every way. Zach’s greatest joy was being the father to his two sons. He loved them deeply and they have meant the world to him.
Zach is survived by his wife, Dana Belgrave Belcher of Gettysburg; his son Nathaniel Belcher, his wife Sarah Belcher; and granddaughter Addison Belcher of Fort Pierce, Florida, and son Zachary Belcher and his wife Patricia Belcher of Tampa, Fla. and stepson Scott Belgrave, his wife Marie Belgrave and two grandchildren Colin and Cora Belgrave of Westminster, Maryland.
The family wishes to thank the kind caregivers of Select Specialty Hospital in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.
Expressions of sympathy may be made online at monahanfuneralhome.com
