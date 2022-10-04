Gladys M. (Smith) Felix, age 94, of Bonneauville, passed away at home on October 2, 2022. She was the loving wife of the late Dale R. Felix Sr., who passed away in 1985.
Gladys was born in Mt. Pleasant Township in Adams County on March 23, 1928, and was the daughter of the late George V. Smith and Violet (Topper) Smith.
She worked as a seamstress all of her life and enjoyed helping others with sewing repairs. She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker in Bonneauville for many years, where she was a strong advocate of the pot pie dinners. She was also a member of the Catholic War Veterans Women’s Auxiliary and the Parish Council of Catholic Women.
She is survived by her children, Catherine McMaster of Gettysburg, James Felix and wife Loy of St. Maries, Idaho, David Felix and wife Cindy of Bonneauville, Diane Adams and husband Denny of York Springs, Linda Zepp and husband Ronald of York Springs, and Ronald Felix of Crab Orchard, Ky.; 24 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Helen Little, Joan Gebhart, Alice “Babe” Weaver, and Doris Busby; her brothers, Harold P. Smith and Claude Smith; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Dale Felix Jr.; her grandson, Nicholas Adams; her granddaughter, Chrissy Barnes; her baby sister, Anna Smith; her sister, Mildred Neiderer; and her brothers, John Smith and Charles Smith.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 12 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg, PA 17325 with Rev. Joseph F. Gotwalt as celebrant. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Monday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church. Funeral services are under the direction of Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc. of McSherrystown.
Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons, Keith McMaster, Shawn McMaster, Ronald Zepp Jr., David Felix Jr., Joseph Felix, and Calvin Felix.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice and Community Care and Home Instead for the kindness and care the showed to Gladys throughout her illness.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gladys’ memory may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Church or Hospice and Community Care.
