Sharon, “Shatty” or “Sharona,” Kay Pritt, age 68, of Orrtanna, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Gettysburg Hospital. She was born February 16, 1954, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Paul Beamer and Genevieve (Chamberland) Wine.
Sharon graduated in the Class of 1972 from Gettysburg High School. She worked as a bakery manager for Kennie’s Marketplace for over 20 years. She was a member of the Gettysburg Church of the Nazarene and the Cashtown Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. In her spare time, Sharon enjoyed baking for the community, family and friends. She also enjoyed camping with her family and spending time with her beloved beagle, Marley.
Sharon is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Eddie A. Pritt, and son, Joshua A. Pritt, both of Orrtanna; grandson, Connor A. Pritt; four sisters, Darlene Kelly, Juanita Wine, Barbara Baker and Diane Beamer; brother, Michael Beamer; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Sharon is preceded in death by her daughter, Jessica A. Pritt.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville, where funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, with Pastor George Fry officiating. A public viewing will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of service. A procession to Wenksville Cemetery will follow the service.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.