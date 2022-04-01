Marilynn W. Leer, 82, of Gettysburg, died Tuesday evening, March 29, 2022, at the York Hospital.
Born May 2, 1939, in Harrisburg, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Robert L. and Edith (Kramer) Wolf. She was the wife of the late Rev. Ernest P. Leer, who died January 26, 2011.
Marilynn is survived by her two children, Susan M. Jacobs and Stephen M. Jacobs; her four stepchildren, Anna Ruth Franco, Mary Nora Kinsley, Philip Leer, and John Leer; five grandchildren, Rachel, Christopher, Elizabeth, Emily, and Stephen; and four great-grandchildren, Jake, Chase, Zachary, and Emily. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert J. Wolf.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Christ Lutheran Church, 30 Chambersburg St., Gettysburg, with Rev. Stephen Herr officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday morning at the church. A private interment will follow the services.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
