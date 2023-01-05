MaryAnna Virgnia Baker Martin, 84, of Gettysburg, died Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Select Specialty Hospital, Camp Hill.
Born September 7, 1938, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Blanche (Bowmaster) Baker.
Ms. Martin worked as an executive secretary at various places throughout her career most recently at the York Adams Mental Health and Retardation Bureau in Hanover. She enjoyed gardening in her flower beds at her home and crocheting, making blankets and baby hats that she ultimately donated to hospitals and nursing homes.
Mom enjoyed visiting her daughter Debbie in sunny California, she developed a close relationship with her various caregivers through the years. Mom was a very bright independent woman with a sharp sense of humor. She cared for her mother and brother Paul for over 25 years. She was a dog and cat lover.
MaryAnna is survived by her three children, Dr. Debra Martin and her husband Michael Pena of Fresno, Calif., Brenda Miller and her husband Joseph of Fairfield, and Doug Martin and his wife Jackie of Littlestown; her three grandchildren, Lauren Swomley and her husband Drew, Trei Jackson and his wife Meghan, and Whitney Jackson; her three great-grandchildren, Jackson Grimsley, Reese Jackson, and Adeline Swomley; her brother, Galen Baker; and her sister, Nancy Martin. She was preceded in death by her three brothers, Clyde Baker, Paul Baker, and Stanley Baker; and her four sisters, Ethel Sillik, Catherine Topper, Thresa Plank, and Phyllis Bigham.
Funeral services for MaryAnna will be held at 12 noon, Monday, January 9, 2023, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. Burial will be in the Flohr’s Cemetery, McKnightstown. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
