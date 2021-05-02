Clarence L. “Stoney” Stonesifer, Sr., 93, Gettysburg, Pa., passed away Friday, April 30, 2021 at Dove House in Westminster, Md.
Stoney was born Nov. 29, 1927 in Oella, Md., the son of the late Clarence Walter and Sarah Ridgely Stonesifer. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Helen Goslin Stonesifer.
Stoney grew up in Ellicott City, Md., and was drafted into the United States Army near the end of World War II. He was discharged and then joined the Army National Guard, where he was trained as a cook.
He re-enlisted into active duty and retired after serving 22 years.
During his time in the Army, Stoney did tours in Korea, Japan, and Germany, as well as various posts in the United States, earning several awards and commendations.
After his discharge, he embarked on a career in the United States Postal Service, where he delivered mail in the Columbia, Md. area, and was recognized for his 20 years of faithful service.
In retirement he enjoyed spending time with his family, golfing, fishing, gardening, and watching old movies.
In addition to his wife, Stoney is survived by: four children, Clarence L. Stonesifer, Jr. and his wife, Mary Frances, of Manchester, Md., Susan M. Flanagan and her husband, Randy, of Catonsville, Md., Sharon A. Jones and her husband, David, of Edinburg, Va., and Jennifer L. Ward and her husband, Russ, of Virginia Beach, Va.; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Herbert L. Stonesifer, and his wife, Mary, of Winfield, Md.
He was predeceased by two sisters, three brothers, and his first wife, Marie, and an infant child.
The family will receive friends at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg on Saturday, May 8, 2021 from noon until 2 p.m., when Rev. Dr. Herbert Sprouse will have prayers followed by military honors.
Private entombment will be at Prince of Peace Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Prince of Peace Episcopal Church, PO Box 3005, Gettysburg, PA 17325, or Carroll Hospice/Dove House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.
Online obituary and condolences are available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
