Doris Jean Starner, age 82, of Gettysburg, joined her Savior February 16, 2022, and is now at peace. She was born March 20, 1939, in Fairfield, to the late Ralph and Leila (Warren) McGlaughlin.
Doris was a 1957 graduate of Biglerville High School, attended Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, owned her own cleaning company and cleaned for the York Springs Lions Club for over 20 years. She enjoyed raising flowers in her flower beds and formerly made cakes for weddings and different events.
She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Linwood Starner; son, Gregory Miller and wife Sandra; stepson, Scott Starner; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two step-granddaughters; and three step-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Viola Miller, and Shirley Thomas and husband Ronald; brothers, Roger McGlaughlin and wife Sandy, and Edwin McGlaughlin; also many nieces and nephews. Doris was preceded in death by her former husband, Galen Miller; and her daughter, Crystol Miller.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville, where a viewing will be held Monday, February 28, 2022, from 12 p.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Pastor Gary Fanus will officiate. Doris will be laid to rest at Fairfield Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, 1295 Gabler Road, Gardners, PA 17324.
