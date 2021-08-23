Sharon D. Johnson, age 72 of Gettysburg, passed away at the Gettysburg Hospital on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.
Born Feb. 20, 1949 in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late George R. and Janet (Carter) Miller. Sharon graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1967. In 1976, Sharon became the first employee hired by Quad Graphics in Fairfield, PA, where she was employed for 40 years, retiring in 2016. She was a member of the former St. John’s Baptist Church in Gettysburg.
Sharon enjoyed visiting local yard sales with her sisters. She was affectionately known as the mother of 231 South Washington Street.
Survivors include her children, Todd Johnson (Holly) of Gettysburg, Erica Johnson (Carrie) of Gettysburg, Jamar Tyler (Abbie) of York Springs, Kendrick Johnson of Gettysburg, Brandon Tyler (Emma) of Gettysburg and Terrance McLatchy of Gettysburg; seven grandchildren: Chyanne, Harlow, Hunter, Camdyn, Emina, Marlo and Kai; a great-grandchild, Cynai; three sisters: Linda J. Golden (Tag) of Gettysburg, Tonnette Braxton of Gettysburg, Judy L. Miller of Upper Marlboro, Md. and a brother, Tony R. Miller of Lancaster; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A viewing for Sharon will be held on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg followed by a graveside service at the Evergreen Cemetery with Pastor David Roberts, officiating. The family would very much appreciate if everyone attending the viewing would have a facial covering. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
