Laura Marie “Sissy” Edwards, 75, of Littlestown, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at York Hospital in York, Pa.
Born Jan. 26, 1946, in Carroll County, Md., she was the daughter of the late Walter Stuart and Kathryn (Ridinger) Dom. She was the wife of the late Thomas A. Edwards. He passed in 2012.
Laura retired from Gettysburg Hospital, where she worked as a nurse for 25 years. She was a volunteer with the ladies’ auxiliary at the Harney Fire Company and at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, where she helped make hoagies. Laura was a master with a crochet hook and yarn. She loved to make blankets and afghans. She also enjoyed sewing, gardening, and watching birds in the feeder. She loved her cats, plants, flowers and beautiful sunsets. She appreciated Mother Nature and enjoyed being outdoors. She made the best potato salad in the world. Laura was a kind-hearted and loving person who cared a lot about her relatives, close loved ones, her neighbors, and their children.
Surviving are her sons, Jeffrey T. Edwards and fiancée Stacy Ridinger of Gettysburg, and Todd A. Edwards of Littlestown; and brother, Stuart “Skeet” Dom and wife Phyllis of Connecticut.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Mountain View Cemetery in Harney. Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Taneytown, Md.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Harney Volunteer Fire Company, 5130 Harney Road, Taneytown, MD 21787, or to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2615 Taneytown Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.