Captain David Corson, USCG Ret., son of Emerson and Ruth Corson of Pembroke, Massachusetts, was born on 31 May 1940, and passed away peacefully with loved ones by his side on August 7, 2021. His sister Jane and brother Peter predeceased him.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 58 years, Linda Roberts Corson; sons, Emerson (Beth) and Caleb (Tyler); and grandchildren Caleb, Roark, Pierce, Gabriella, and Carlie. David also leaves behind six loving nephews, one niece, and their extended families, who were dear to him.
David led a rich life filled with many wonderful experiences and accomplishments. He enlisted in the Coast Guard in 1958, went to electronics technician school and served aboard several ships and isolated duty at LORAN Station Angaur, Palau, before achieving the rank of chief. He then attended Officer Candidate School and successfully completed flight training in Pensacola, Fla., and later aeronautical engineering training at Navy Memphis. Subsequently, David served for many years as an engineer officer and as a search and rescue pilot flying both fixed and rotary wing aircraft truly living the motto “so others may live.” While on active duty he earned a B.S. from the University of the State of New York and commanded USCG Air Station Chicago. David retired as a captain in 1989, whereupon he and Linda undertook the task of building their home in Fairfield.
David had tremendous drive that resulted in his pursuit of many disparate interests and projects. He built houses, a 30-foot sailboat, numerous pieces of furniture and electronics, rebuilt cars, and then ran personal lumber and computer repair businesses. All the while, he volunteered his time to help family and friends with their own projects. For several years, he enjoyed being a member of the Gettysburg Exchange Club. A life-long Episcopalian, David was also a Master Mason for 58 years.
Arrangements were entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Emmitsburg.
