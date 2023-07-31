Charles H. Bergey Sr., age 52, of Biglerville, passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023 at his residence. He was born October 28, 1970 in Gettysburg to the late Robert A. Bergey, Sr. and the late Shirley A. (Duckfield) Miller. Charles enjoyed music and was a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles.
He is survived by his son, Charles H. Bergey, Jr. and his wife, Kayla of York Springs; two brothers, Robert A. Bergey, Jr. and his wife, Peggy, of Biglerville and Joe Stewert of Chambersburg; half-brother, Andy Bergey and his wife, Sarah of New Jersey; three grandchildren, Kellian Sibor, Zane Bergey and Grayson Bergey; also a niece, Renee Gruber and her husband, Andrew of New Oxford. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Elizabeth A. (Beamer) Bergey, who passed away in 2017.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. Funeral services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 S. Main St., P.O. Box 393, Bendersville, PA 17306 to help defray funeral expenses. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
