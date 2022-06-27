Donna J. (DeVivo) Cole, 83, of Gettysburg, bravely succumbed to cancer and entered into God’s eternal care on Saturday, June 25, 2022, surrounded by her loving husband and daughters.
Born on Nov. 4, 1938, in Yatesboro, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Mario DeVivo and the late Caroline (Dalessio) Trostle.
Donna is survived by her husband, William A. Cole, to whom she was married for 63 years, and her four daughters, Diana Hilton (Richard) of Gettysburg, Judy Redding (Daniel) of Gettysburg, Lori Martin (Glenn) of The Villages, Fla., and Jennifer Statuto (Richard) of Naples, Fla.; grandchildren, Alexandra Hilton (Vincent Battistone) and Ryan Hilton, Megan Alder, Nathan (Lesley) and Curtis Spence, and Anthony (Jen), Dominic (Julia), Vincent (Bre) and Mario Statuto; and great-grandchildren Shaine and Grady Spence and Matteo, Avery, Gia and Landon Statuto.
She was predeceased by brother Mario DeVivo, and is survived by sister Mary Lou Stoner; and half-siblings Alma Sujeski, Donald Trostle and Diane Weikel; as well as numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Donna was a 1957 graduate of Delone Catholic High School. A truly fashionable entrepreneur, she was the owner/operator of two women’s boutiques in Gettysburg for many years until her retirement, The Clothes Tree and the Carol Ann Shoppe.
Involved in community and civic organizations such as the Republican Women’s Committee and Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary, she was also an active member of St. Francis Xavier Church in Gettysburg. She enjoyed the theater, golf, bridge and time with her close friends.
Above all else, she had a profound love for her family, her country and her faith.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 1, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church at 10 a.m. There will be a viewing at the church on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
The family respectfully requests, in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Donna J. (DeVivo) Cole be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care & Hospice at 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202 or online at spiritrustlutheran.org.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.