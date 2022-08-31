Betty J. Baker

Betty J. (Reed) Baker, 76, of Gettysburg, entered into God’s eternal care on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
Betty lived a full and loving life, filled with joy, happiness, and kindness. Betty loved her family and enjoyed taking pictures, baking and spending time with her family and friends.
Born April 2, 1946 in Gettysburg, and lifelong resident of Adams County, she was the daughter of the late J. Thomas and Ethel LaRue (Rohrbaugh) Reed. She was the wife of Richard L. Baker, who died Feb 1, 2005.
Betty was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, Gettysburg. She retired from the Federal Communications Commission in 2011 after 32 years of service. Betty was a 1964 graduate of Gettysburg High School. She was a member of the Adams County Republican Committee, Adams County Council of Republican Women, Daughters of the American Revolution and Daughters of the American Colonist.
Betty is survived by six siblings, Joan Gebhart, James Reed and his wife Margaret, Sandra Angell, Jay Reed and John Reed and his wife Tamara of Gettysburg, and Joseph Reed, of Galeton, Pa., as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by four sisters, Peggy Breighner, Suzan Boch, Patricia Gardner, Sally Reed, and a brother, Jack Reed.
A graveside service will be held on Sept. 10, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg. Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Arrangements are in care of Monahan Funeral Home, Gettysburg, and online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
