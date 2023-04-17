Theresa B. Reaver, of Hanover, passed away at home on April 14, 2023, at the age of 62.
She was the daughter of the late Ralph and Dorothy (Frommeyer) Reaver.
She is survived by her siblings, Evelyn Senseney, Sister Dorothy Marie Reaver, RSM, Sarah Little, Eileen Sanders, Ruth Kuhn, Joseph Reaver and Jane Smeak. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Leroy Reaver, Margaret Keeney, James Reaver and Janet Gebhart.
Theresa really enjoyed life. She loved children, music, dancing and going for golf cart rides. She worked at the H.A.R.T. Center in New Oxford for 40 years.
Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing in celebration of Theresa’s life on Wednesday, April 19, from 6 to 8 p.m., with prayers at 7:30 p.m., at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown, and to her Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, April 20, at 11 a.m., at Annunciation BVM Church, 26 N. Third Street, McSherrystown, with Rev. Richard Lyons officiating. Interment to follow at Annunciation BVM Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Theresa’s memory to the H.A.R.T. Center, 450 East Golden Lane, New Oxford, PA 17350 would be appreciated.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com.
