Philip L. Yasovsky, 77, of Chambersburg, Pa., passed away at his home on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Born June 15, 1944, in Carlisle, Pa., he was the son of the late Peter and Anna (Fetters) Yasovsky.
Philip was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Patricia A. Yasovsky, who died January 2, 2022.
He attended St. Luke Lutheran Church in Chambersburg. Philip and his late wife owned and operated Scotland Yard Greenhouses in Scotland, Pa., for over 20 years. Philip had a particular interest in subjects including history, astronomy, geology, and nature.
He is survived by his sister, Jo-Ann L. McDannell of Orrtanna; two nieces, Malea Nye and Sandra Slagle; two nephews, Michael McDannell and David Malecki; great-nephew, Hunter; and two great-nieces, Kelsie and Alison.
A graveside funeral service and interment will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Flohrs Cemetery, McKnightstown.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to a local animal shelter or SPCA.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at mnahanfuneralhome.com.
