Lorraine F. Mayers, 74, of New Oxford, passed away at the York Hospital on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
Born January 31, 1948, in Harrisburg, Pa., she was the daughter of the late David A. and Minnie Virginia (Barb) McNeal. Lorraine was predeceased by her husband, William F. Mayers Sr., who died in 1998.
Lorraine had worked at Gettysburg College as an office administrator for many years before her retirement. She was a member of the Cashtown Fire Company Auxiliary.
Lorraine is survived by her two sons, William F. Mayers Jr. and his wife Tamara of New Oxford, and Brian S. Mayers of Biglerville; four grandchildren, Jocelyn Mayers, Taylor Egenrieder, Kayla Mayers and Morgan Mayers; a great-grandson, Easton Hartman; two brothers, Robert McNeal and Dennis McNeal, both of Harrisburg; and three sisters, Barbara Barron of Harrisburg, Loretta Miller of Elizabethtown, Pa., and Diane Ensor of Halifax, Pa.
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg with Rev. Kate Seitz Bortner officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens in Gettysburg. The family will receive friends on Tuesday at the funeral home from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The family suggests memorials to the Cashtown Fire Company.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
