Doris “Gee” A. Tuckey, age 98, of Chambersburg, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021, at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Luther Ridge in Chambersburg. She was born August 15, 1922, in Biglerville, the daughter of the late Francis L. Kane and Eva C. (Lentz) Kane.
Doris graduated in the Class of 1940 from Biglerville High School. She worked as a quilter and a farmer for most of her life. She enjoyed sewing, crochet and creating pieces for others.
She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Jane C. (Vance) Johnston of Biglerville; son, Jeff K. Tuckey of Montana; four grandchildren, Keary (Paul) Smeck of Biglerville/Maine, John Johnston of York, Matthew Johnston of Allentown and Danielle (Michael) Goodman of Frederick, Md.; seven great-grandchildren, Kathleen Mudie of London, England, Nicholas, Sydney, and Aidan Johnston of Allentown, and Michaela, Sara and Evalyn Goodman of Frederick, Md; one brother, Nelson Kane of Chambersburg; and two sisters, Freda Smallwood of Chambersburg and Lois Grim of Biglerville. She was preceded in death in 1994 by her loving husband of 52 years, Jesse N. Tuckey; and one sister, Mildred Cunliffe.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., Bendersville.
Memorial services will be held on Sunday, August 29, at 2 p.m. at Wenksville United Methodist Church, 2010 Wenksville Road, Biglerville, with Rev. Melissa Madera officiating. A visitation will take place an hour before the service. Interment will follow the service at Wenksville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in may be made in Doris’s memory to the Wenksville United Methodist Church, 2010 Wenksville Road, Biglerville, PA 17307.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.