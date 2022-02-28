Geraldine Ann (Waybright) Settle passed away peacefully on Friday, February 25, 2022, with family at her side. She was the loving wife of the late Dr. George W. Settle of Annapolis, Md., with whom she was married for 68 wonderful years.
Geraldine was born on her family’s farm near Gettysburg, to Clarence and Dorothy (Hess) Waybright on November 22, 1928. The third of five children, she considered her family-centered farm life the perfect upbringing. She attended the one-room schoolhouse Maritz School, graduating in 1942, and transferred to Gettysburg High School (Class of 1946). She spent two years at Gettysburg College (1946-1948) before realizing her dream of attending Johns Hopkins School of Nursing. She graduated in 1951 with her BSN and RN. While there, Geraldine met her future husband, George, and married in 1953.
She and George lived in Seattle, Boston, and Baltimore before settling in Annapolis, Md., and raising their family of four children. Geraldine was devoted to her family and community. She served in multiple volunteer positions including president of the Pink Lady Ball and president of the Women’s Auxiliary of Anne Arundel General Hospital (1978-1980). She was an active church member at St. Anne’s Episcopal Church in Annapolis, Md., where she volunteered extensively as a Sunday school teacher, on the vestry, floral committee, Altar Guild committee, and Old-Timers committee.
Geraldine and George also served as a Plebe Sponsor for the US Naval Academy. Geraldine and George traveled extensively throughout the world with family and friends. She loved fashion and happily spent many hours creating and wearing her chic wardrobe and enjoyed decorating their home. Geraldine, above all else, loved spending time with her expansive family. She was deeply loved by her many grandchildren. With her grandchildren, she shared many memorable stories, travels, sleepovers, meals, walks, and patio swing chats. Any one of those occasions was a good reason to celebrate with dessert or ice cream. She celebrated the holidays and everyday life with beauty and grace.
Geraldine is survived by her four children, George W. Settle Jr. of Dillsburg, Pa., Ann Kristine (Settle) Scriba of Millersville, Md., Beth Ellen (Settle) Cunningham of Millersville, Md., and Thomas Norman Settle of Arnold, Md.;, as well as 22 beloved grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Geraldine was preceded in death by her brothers Richard and Horace Waybright and sister Lois Smith, all of Gettysburg. She is survived by her sister Dorothy Green of Millersville, Pa.
A viewing to celebrate the life of Geraldine will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg, followed by a church service and graveside burial at the Evergreen Cemetery in Gettysburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. James Lutheran Church, https://stjamesgettysburg.com/give/onlinegiving/.
