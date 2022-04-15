George Clarence Wenschhof, 80, of Gulf Shores, Ala., passed away peacefully at home in his sleep on January 9, 2022, after a prolonged illness, with his wife by his side.
He was born July 8, 1941, at home along Wenschhof Road, Fairfield, the son of Clyde A. Wenschhof Sr. and Verna May (Ney) Wenschhof. He was the husband of Jaclyn M. Gisburne.
George joined the Pennsylvania National Guard (with his father’s signature) at age 17 and joined the Air Force the day after graduating from Fairfield High School in 1960. In 2000, he retired as a chief warrant officer four (CW4) after 40 years in a combination of active and inactive duty. During that time he served in the PA National Guard, Air Force, Army, National Guard and Reserves in capacities as flight mechanic, pilot, standards instruction pilot (SIP), providing check rides, training and qualifying helicopter pilots. He rescued soldiers during Vietnam, before returning to Fort Rucker as a helicopter flight instructor
He achieved an advanced level of flight and maintenance skills and was maintenance-certified for all fixed wing planes up to a 747 cargo plane and all models of helicopter, as well as being instrumental in the development and testing of the first night vision goggles. He earned the “Broken Wing” award for safely landing a disabled helicopter by performing a challenging maneuver, one not found in the manual, which enabled him and his co-pilot to walk away from the aircraft without injury.
While in the Reserves he operated his own excavating business, laying telephone cable under the highways in upstate Illinois and operated Lion Industrial Knives Inc., a commercial knife sharpening business in Red Lion, Pennsylvania, sharpening knives for paper mills, publishing houses, candy and snack companies and eventually for the Postal Service and US Mint.
With employees to keep the knife sharpening business going, he could take a few weeks off each summer to try something new. In 1987, he became a certified charter captain and with his then-wife Glenda owned and operated GeorgGlen Charter Fishing on Lake Ontario out of Henderson Harbor, N.Y.
An avid hunter as well as fisherman, George met a rancher while hunting out west, and after working a summer or two on the ranch, became interested in owning his own ranch.
When he sold the knife sharpening business in the late 1990s, he also sold everything in New York and moved to Meeker, Colorado, to start another chapter in his life.
At age 58, he partnered five years with a local rancher and learned how to become a good cattleman. He purchased the — T — ranch and together with a neighboring rancher innovated and upgraded ranch operations including but not limited to designing and constructing a hydroelectric generator system to power the ranch for which he received recognition and was asked to present at a state hydroelectric conference.
In 2015, no longer able to handle ranch life, he sold the ranch and moved back to Henderson Harbor, N.Y., to enjoy life fishing on Lake Ontario. Because New York was too cold and had too much snow in the winter, he and wife Jaclyn bought another home in Gulf Shores, Ala. There George enjoyed beach fishing and traveling in their motorhome, going back and forth between New York and Alabama.
In addition to Jaclyn, his wife of nearly 12 years, he is survived by daughter Sherry Hodges of Mahomet, Ill.; son Christopher Alan Wenschhof (Amy) of Lacey, Wash.; four grandchildren, Tabytha Lawless, and Tyler, Sheldon, and Levi Wenschhof; one great-grandson; three stepchildren, Robert Svoboda (Amy), Paul Svoboda (Cara), and Rich Svoboda (Jamie); and 10 step-grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, Clyde A. Wenschhof Jr. (Nancy), and Raymond C. Wenschhof of Fairfield. He was preceded in death by Glenda Faye (Adams) Wenschhof, his wife of 40 years.
A small graveside service with a military presence was held on February 5, 2022, at Christian Home Church of Christ, 463 Hwy 92, Newton, Ala., where his ashes were interred next to Glenda.
Friends and family are invited to share stories and memories at a Celebration of Life on April 23 at 2 p.m. at the Village Hall at 108 W. Main St., Fairfield.
Donations in George’s memory may be made to one of the ranch-related vocational training scholarships: The George C. and Glenda F. Wenschhof Memorial Scholarship for students in the Meeker School District through the Meeker Education Foundation (P O Box 255, Meeker, CO 81641) or The George C. and Jaclyn M. Wenschhof Vocational Scholarship Fund for students in Rio Blanco County through the Rio Blanco County Historical Society, (PO Box 413, Meeker, CO 81641) or to a charity of your choice.
