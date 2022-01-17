Luxie Riley Althoff, 77, of New Oxford, wife of Eugene W. Althoff, entered into God’s eternal care on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Hanover Hospital following a brief illness.
Born on Sunday, April 23, 1944, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of James Edgar and Ethel Christuiana Koontz Riley. A 1962 graduate of Gettysburg High School, she was an acquisitions assistant for Lutheran Theological Seminary for 26 years before her retirement in 2002.
She was active with the York Heritage Trust and South Central Genealogical Society. She was a life member of the Greenmount Community Fire Company, where she had volunteered since 1973. She loved her cats and cared for many through the years.
In addition to her husband of 57 years, she is survived by two daughters, Suzanne Ridinger and her husband Jeffrey of Elizabethtown, and Sherrin Poland and her husband Bradley of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; three grandchildren, Kaylla Javor, Daryl Poland and Aimee Ridinger; five great-grandchildren, Hayden and Landon Javor and Greyson, Jaxon and Presley Poland; a sister, Linda Luckenbaugh and her husband David of Gettysburg; and one nephew, Michael Riley.
Memorial contributions may be made to the humane society of one’s choice.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg, with the Rev. Michael E. Allwein officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com.
