Wendell Lee Shank, 78, of (Carroll Valley) Fairfield, Pennsylvania, died on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Johns Hopkins Bayview Burn Center in Baltimore, Md., following a house fire at the old Grayson Schoolhouse in Carroll Valley.
Wendell was born on May 11, 1942, to the late Weldon Baxter Shank Sr. and Pauline (Baumgardner) Shank. He graduated from Fairfield High School, Class of 1960, then attended Frederick Community College and Mount St. Mary’s College. He was a lifelong member of Elias Evangelical Lutheran Church, Emmitsburg, Maryland. Wendell worked for his father at Shank’s Mill, until 1968, then Charnita, Taneytown Feed Supply, and Westinghouse/Schindler. He was self-employed until retirement. He also served in the Maryland National Guard of Highfield, Maryland.
Wendell enjoyed hunting, woodworking, walking in the mountains, farming, bluegrass music, singing old hymns and especially, spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who fondly referred to him as “PawPaw."
Wendell is survived by three sons. The eldest is Stephen “Bing” Shank of Fairfield, with four sons, all of Carlisle: Derek and his son Carter; Shane (Jessica), with sons Shane Jr. and Ezekiel; Noah; and Isaiah with daughter Kinsley.
His second son, Matthew “Pete” Shank of Fairfield, has four children: Ashley Gamboa (Morgan) serving in Omaha, Neb., Nathaniel Shank (Elizabeth) of Lancaster; Samuel Shank (Jenn), daughter Haven of Fairfield, and Sally Shank serving in Biloxi, Miss.,
Wendell's third son is Michael Shank (Linda) with children Gretal, Kevin and Dennis, all of Mt. Holly Springs.
Also surviving are Wendell’s siblings, Weldon Shank Jr. (Nancy) of Everett, Pa., Nina Dolly (Tom), Wilmer Shank (Noretta), and William Shank, all of Fairfield, Wallace Shank (Patricia) of Black Hawk, Colo., Naomi "Vickie" Smith (Jerry) of Frederick, Md., Nora Brunner (John), and Nita Shank (Regina), both of Fairfield. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral/memorial services are pending at this time.
Memorial contributions can be made to Elias Evangelical Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 465 Emmitsburg, MD 21727; Mason Dixon Group, Emmitsburg AA. P.O. Box 465, Emmitsburg, MD 21727; Fairfield Food Pantry, Fairfield Mennonite Church, 201 W. Main St., Fairfield, PA 17320.
