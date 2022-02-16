Destin Samuel Trust Mosko, age 19, passed away on February 12, 2022, in Hanover.
Destin was born in Hanover, Pa., at Hanover Hospital on March 7, 2002, to Robert Mosko and Elene Mosko-Luby. He graduated from York Vo Tech in May 2020. Destin worked as a conservator for his father’s business, “Mosko Cemetery Monument Services.”
Destin is survived by his brothers and sister Jorden, Evan and Desi; and parents Robert and Amanda, Shawn and Elene; and his “Fluffy Baby Boy Steve.” He is also survived by many family and friends.
Destin was very involved in the Civil War re-enactment community. He loved sharing his passion for the Civil War with everybody he knew. Whether North or South, Destin loved everyone on both sides.
Destin was extremely loving, kind, funny, loyal soul. He would do anything for anyone, anytime of day or night. He loved any and all animals, guns, fishing, traveling, working, hanging out with family and friends He touched everyone in a very special way!
Destin is now “Vibin.”
To pay your respects, a public memorial will be held at Destin’s church, Hanover Seventh-day Adventist Church, 865 Gitts Run Road, Hanover, PA 17331, on Friday February 18, 2022, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 4– 6:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations for Destin’s Civil War Groups; please send cash or check (checks payable to Destin Mosko) to Gettysburg Past & Present ATTN: Destin Mosko Memorial, c/o Pamela Ginter, 1979 Hanover Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325; or Animal Friends Alliance, 2321 E. Mulberry St., Unit 1, Fort Collins, CO 80524, or online savinganimalstoday.org. A donation basket will be available at both services.
