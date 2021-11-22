Ann Noel Regan Fitzsimmons, RN, of Timonium, Md., peacefully passed away November 20, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Ann Noel was born in Scranton, Pa., on December 1, 1935, daughter of the late Frank and Theresa LaMorte Regan, sister of the late Joseph Regan and late Francis Regan.
She was a graduate of Holy Rosary High School and The Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. For many years she was a NICU nurse at Greater Baltimore Medical Center, Baltimore, Md..
After her retirement she moved to Carroll Valley, prior to returning to Timonium, Md., in 2019.
In addition to her husband Tom, she is survived by their four children, Susan F. Viano (Frank) Wellesley, Mass., Thomas, Brooklyn, N.Y., Brian, Timonium, Md., and Jennifer F. Hitt (Matthew), Towson, Md.; 12 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Her life will be celebrated on Friday, November 26, 2021, at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Towson, Md. A viewing will be held at 11 a.m., followed by Mass at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mission of Mercy, 225 Market St., #6D Frederick, MD 21701.
Internment will be held privately at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are by the Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Baltimore, Md.
Condolences may be shared at www.mwfuneralhome.com.
