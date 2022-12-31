Ruth E. Yager, formerly of Livingston, Calif., passed away on Dec. 29, 2022 in Shippensburg, Pa. She was born Feb. 21, 1927 in Minnesota, the daughter of Christian and Alvina (Reuter) Demro.
She was raised and educated in Iowa, where she was joined in matrimony with Vince Yager. To this union three children were born. She moved to California in 1963 and resided there until 2000 when she moved to Gettysburg.
Ruth retired from Merced County Office of Education after spending 15 years at Livingston High School, where she opened and developed the Career Center.
Mrs. Yager is survived by two sons, Chris Yager of San Leandro, Calif., and Dr. Kent Yager (Dr. Margarita Elorriaga) of Gettysburg, and a daughter, Kim Marie Zulaica of Lewes, Del. She leaves four grandchildren, Dr. David (Kimberly) Yager Elorriaga of Albuquerque, N.M., Dr. Derik (Dr. Valeriya Spektor) Yager Elorriaga of Philadelphia, Daniela Yager Elorriaga of Falls Church, Va., and Kris Zulaica of Chiang Mai, Thailand, and two great grandchildren, Maya Spektor Elorriaga and Diana Yager.
She was predeceased by her husband and three brothers, James Demro, Robert Demro, and Floyd Demro, all of Nashua, Iowa.
There will be no viewing and any services will be private. Interment will be in the family plot at Oakhill Cemetery, Nashua, Iowa. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.