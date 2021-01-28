Arlene (Kime) Lawver, 96, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at SpiriTrust Lutheran The Village at Gettysburg. She was the loving wife of the late John D. Lawver Sr. who passed away Feb. 1, 1998; together they shared 52 years of marriage.
Born Saturday, Feb. 23, 1924, in Gettysburg, she was a daughter of the late Guy and Edna Mae (Adams) Kime.
Arlene was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg where she was a Sunday school teacher and in the Martin Luther Choir for over 30 years. Throughout her life Mrs. Lawver had many activities and memberships some of which include, working at the Gettysburg Garment Factory, Den Mother for Cub Pack 79, serving meals for the Gettysburg Fire Department and also working the Gettysburg Fireman’s Carnival for over 30 years, working the snack bar at the Gettysburg Skating Rink and working at the bike shop and she was also an avid Baltimore Orioles fan.
Arlene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend; she worked in the community her entire life and will be deeply missed by so many.
Mrs. Lawver is survived by two children, Jane Blocher and her husband Glenn of Gettysburg, and John D. Lawver Jr. and his wife Kelly of Gettysburg; five siblings, Ruth Anna Polley of Gettysburg, Nadine Dean of Gettysburg, Betty Kime of Hanover, Nancy Gilbert of Gettysburg, and Jean Spangler and her husband Robert of Gettysburg; three grandchildren, Daniel Blocher of Chambersburg, David Blocher and his wife Stacy of Gettysburg, and Jennifer Perchulyn and her husband Peter of Arendtsville; five great-grandchildren, Brittni Blocher of Gettysburg, Dylan Blocher of York, Kaelyn Blocher of Gettysburg, Landon Blocher of Gettysburg, and Hannah Perchulyn of Arendtsville; a brother-in-law, Edward Lawver of Chalfont; and many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Arlene, was preceded in death by two brothers, Guy C. Kime Jr. and Donald Kime.
The viewing and services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
To share memories of Arlene (Kime) Lawver, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.