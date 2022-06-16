John Jeffrey Brown passed away in Tampa, Florida, on June 8, 2022. He was born in Gettysburg, on June 27, 1948 to Corrinne Heiges Brown and John Calvin Brown.
Jeff grew up in Biglerville, where he excelled in academics and music, and was active in Little League baseball as a player and a coach. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Duke University in 1970 and from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine in 1974. He completed his surgery training at Bowman-Gray School of Medicine.
Jeff began his career as a general surgeon in Columbia, South Carolina, at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine where he practiced for 33 years. He was a professor of surgery with a passion for mentorship and teaching in the operating room. He dedicated much of his career to serving veterans and was the chief of the surgical service at the Dorn VA Medical Center until his retirement in 2013.
Even after retirement, Jeff remained involved in the training of healthcare providers in advances in hyperbaric medicine. In his personal life, Jeff continued his enthusiasm for sports through his children. He was a nationally-certified USA swimming official and dedicated countless hours as a volunteer for the Columbia City Swim League and South Carolina Swimming.
As a Duke dad and marching band alum, he relished every opportunity to cheer on his beloved Blue Devils. During retirement, Jeff found great joy in capturing the beauty of the national parks through photography, listening to vinyl, sitting on the beach, solving crossword puzzles, and spending time with his family, including his dogs.
Preceded in death by his sister, Patricia H. Brown, Jeff is survived by his wife, Karen Stafford Brown; his brother, Radford (Catharine) Brown; children, Douglas (Jenny) Brown, Meredith (Nick) Elzy, and Amy Brown; and his grandchildren, Mason and Adalyn Elzy, and Savannah and John Quincy Brown.
Jeff’s family will welcome friends and loved ones for a celebration of his life on Saturday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to noon at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, S.C.
Contributions to honor Jeff may be made to the National Park Foundation or K9s for Warriors.
Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.