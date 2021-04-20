Delores Mae (Weaver) Gilbert, 87, of Orrtanna, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 16, 2021, at Restore Health at Shippensburg. She was the loving wife of Calvin James Gilbert Sr., who died Feb. 18, 2021. Together they shared 68 years of marriage.
She was born Feb. 20, 1934, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Marie Weaver.
She is survived by her children, Linda Black and husband Randy of Hudson, Mass., Calvin J. Gilbert Jr. of Gettysburg, Suzanne Pinion and husband Danny of Sabillasville, Md., Michael A. Gilbert of Rockville, Md., Barbara Gebhart and husband Michael of Gettysburg, Tony Gilbert and wife Rita of Ft. Pierce, Fla., Loretta Plitt and husband Mike of Biglerville, Gregory M. Gilbert and wife Tina of Fairfield, Karen Nowak and husband Alex of Gettysburg, and Patrick J. Gilbert and wife Beth of Arendtsville; brothers, George Weaver and wife Shirley of Littlestown and Wayne Weaver and wife Viola; 18 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Gilbert was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking, baking and gardening. She also enjoyed playing cards, especially 500, loved John Denver music and her favorite movie was Gone with the Wind.
A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, 1095 Church Road, Orrtanna, with Rev. Dominic DiBiccaro officiating. Burial will be in St. Ignatius Cemetery, Orrtanna.
Contributions in memory of Delores Mae Gilbert may be made to St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, 1095 Church Road, Orrtanna, PA 17353.
