Daniel J. Bell, 67, of Shady Side, Md., died suddenly Sept. 2, 2020, at his home.
Born Oct. 24, 1952, in Biloxi, Mississippi, he was the son of Anita (McDermott) Bell of Fairfield and the late William D. Bell.
Daniel held a Ph.D. in botany from the University of Maine, and masters and bachelors degree from the University of Maryland in botany, biology and ecology. He had been a research scientist at the Department of Agriculture where he expanded his dissertation findings on the genetics of wild blueberries. The Maine Agricultural and Forest Experiment Station supported his dissertation.
As a musician Daniel played guitar and piano; sang and composed music over decades. He wrote and recorded at his home and had performed professionally earlier in his life.
He leaves a wide range of recorded music and also his published scientific papers from his time in research.
Dan shared his music between friends and posted some of it here: https://www.soundclick.com/artist/default.cfm?bandID=461932&content=overview.
In addition to his mother, Daniel is survived by his two brothers, Michael Bell and his wife Eunjeong Seong, and Kevin Bell and his wife Barbara; his niece, Erin Monaghan; and his nephew, Conor Bell. His brother, Patrick Bell passed away in the crash of Swissair 111 in 1998.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 256 Tract Road, Fairfield, with Fr. Peter DiTomasso as celebrant. Daniel will be buried with his father and brother in St. Mary’s Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 10:30 a.m. until the start of Mass Wednesday at the church.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
