Earl R. Kuykendall, age 86, of Aspers, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was born Oct. 2, 1935 in Franklin Township, Adams County to the late Paul E. and Ruby V. (Simpson) Kuykendall.
He was a 1954 graduate of Gettysburg High School. Earl was owner of Kuykendall Market until his retirement. Earl was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Arendtsville. He served on the church council and sang in the choir for ten years. Earl served as an Arendtsville Borough Councilman for eight years and as the mayor of Arendtsville for three years. He was a member of the Arendtsville Lions Club, Gettysburg American Legion Post 202, Gettysburg Eagles Aerie 1562, Buchanan Valley Rod and Gun Club, Inc. and the Arendtsville Fire Department.
Earl is survived by his sister, Janet Helfin of New Oxford; brother, Ronald P. Kuykendall of Ortanna; two grandchildren, Elizabeth Kuykendall and Thomas Kuykendall; also nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ida E. (Crum) Kuykendall, who passed in 2002, and his son, Jefferson P. Kuykendall.
Professional services are entrusted to the Dugan Funeral Home, Inc. of Bendersville. A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 from 10 a.m. to noon at Trinity Lutheran Church, 38 N. High Street, Arendtsville, PA 17303. A funeral service will follow visitation and begin at noon at the church with Pastor Ben Siebert officiating. Burial will be in the Great Conewago Church Cemetery, Hunterstown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Earl to Trinity Lutheran Church, 38 N. High Street, Arendtsville, PA 17303. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
