Cherie Elaine Andrews, 71, a lifelong resident of Adams County, died suddenly at her home, Saturday morning, July 3, 2021.
Born April 11, 1950, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Ellis and Betty Jane (Miller) Smith Jr. She was the wife of Charles Andrews, of Biglerville, to whom she was married for 19 years.
Mrs. Andrews worked as a graphic arts professional for over 30 years. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She had many cousins, and friends.
She was an avid reader, bird watcher and was a staple at all of her family’s events and activities, and lived for her beach trips with her family.
In addition to her husband, Cherie is survived by her two children, Kristi Hoschar and her husband Brent, of Spring Grove, Pa., and Gregory Snyder and his wife Kristin, of Aspers; four grandchildren, Michael Hoschar, Allison Hoschar, Cpl. Logan Snyder of the United States Marines, and Madison Snyder; and three stepchildren, Megan Andrews, Artie Andrews and Alex Andrews, all of Camp Hill, Pa.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until the time of the services.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Adams County Library, 140 Baltimore St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
