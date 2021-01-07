Connie L. Reamer, 77, of Orrtanna, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Born Feb. 24, 1943, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Paul N. and Emma C. (Herring) Myers Sr.
Connie was a 1961 graduate of Fairfield High School. She worked for many years as a secretary at Heiges Masonry in Gettysburg and served as a waitress for over 30 years at Hickory Bridge Farms.
Connie is survived by her beloved son, Todd R. Reamer of Orrtanna; sisters, Freda A. Kepner, Patricia C. Reese and Tammy J. Weikert, all of Fairfield; her brother, Paul N. Myers Jr. of Fairfield; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Eileen L. Filsinger (2019).
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Fairfield Fire Co. Social Hall with Rev. Dale Williams, officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday at the fire company from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service in the Fairfield Union Cemetery.
The Monahan Funeral Home in Fairfield is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
The family suggests memorials to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325; or Fairfield Fire & EMS, 106 Steelman St., Fairfield, PA 17320.
