Wayne H. Noel, 93, passed Monday, December 13, 2021, at Manor Care Kingston Court in York. He was the husband of the late Lorraine (Myers) Noel, who died November 17, 2003.
Wayne was born December 1, 1928, in New Oxford, the son of the late Augustus H. and Maud M. (Haverstock) Noel.
Wayne served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a life member of Hanover V.F.W., New Oxford Social & Athletic Club, and Hanover Home Association, and he was a member of AMVETS Post #22, Hanover, and American Legion Post #14, Hanover.
Wayne is survived by a daughter, Linda M. Noel of Hanover; and a nephew, Larry E. Baker of Dover. He was predeceased by a brother, George H. Noel; and a sister, Janet Ohler.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Feiser Funeral Home Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with Rev. Keith Carroll officiating. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 11:30 a.m.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
