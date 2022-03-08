Leonard J. Ferrara, 80, of State College, Pa., passed away unexpectedly on March 5, 2022, in his home.
Len was born on October 10, 1941, in Jeannette, Pa. He was preceded in death by his parents Nicola and Rose Ferrara; brother, Art Ferrara; and his son, Nick Ferrara. Len is survived by his wife, Elaine; daughters, Gina Ikenberry (John) of State College, Pa., Mai Ferrara (Nick) of Austin, Texas, and Jaime Ferrara of Boulder, Colo. He is also survived by five grandchildren whom he adored, Maya, Sam, and Ben Ikenberry of State College and Max and Nick Ferrara of Austin, Texas.
In 1959, Len graduated from Jeannette High School outside of Pittsburgh, Pa. He then served in the US military for a few years before marrying his only love, Elaine Hall, in 1966. A few years later, the family moved to Gettysburg, where he started a financial services and pension administration business which he led for over 30 years.
Len was passionate about many things. He was a talented tenor saxophone musician, which he played throughout his life, starting as a young boy playing in local bands and continuing even through his years at the Village at Penn State. He was an avid gardener, loved Penn State football and wrestling, proud of his Italian heritage, and was an active member of Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church during the family’s time in Gettysburg.
A celebration of life will be held at The Village at Penn State on Sunday, March 20, 2-4 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness).
Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College.
Online condolences may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com or by visiting Facebook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.