Matthew E. Re, 56, of Gettysburg, passed away at home on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Born July 15, 1965, in Gettysburg, he was the son of Victor Re of Gettysburg and the late Diane (Baird) Re who died in 1998. Matthew was survived by his wife, Karen L. (Tornetta) Re.
He was a 1983 graduate of Gettysburg High School, and earned a B.S. degree from Penn State University. He was the owner and operator of Victor V. Re and Son Excavating in Gettysburg. Matthew was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Gettysburg. Matthew’s favorite thing to do was enjoy family time with his wife, children, and grandchildren listening to music on the family farm. He was also passionate about boating on the Chesapeake Bay with family and friends.
In addition to his wife and father, he is survived by four children, Austin V. Re (Ashley) of Gettysburg, Jensen A. Re of Mechanicsburg, Pa., Nash M. Re (Aisling) of Gettysburg, and Grace H. Re of Gettysburg; four grandchildren, Aston, Maeve, Emerson, and Vance; two sisters, Deb Paulazzo of Gardners, and Judy Re of Fairfield; and his brother, Tony Re (Sandy) of York Springs.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 45 W. High St., Gettysburg. The family will receive friends on Monday at the church from 9:30 to 11 a.m. A private interment will follow the Mass in the Great Conewago Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Hunterstown.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online tributes and condolences can be shared at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.