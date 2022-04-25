Dorothy M. “Dottie Mae” (Resser) Eisenhart, 92, passed away peacefully, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Cross Keys The Brethren Home Community, New Oxford. She was the wife of the late Charles Mervin Eisenhart, her husband of 66 years.
Dottie Mae was born May 18, 1929, in York, the daughter of the late Justin and Anna Mae (Shaffer) Resser.
Dottie Mae was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church where she also was a church secretary for many years. Dottie Mae was devoted to her children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Dottie Mae was a Cub Scout den mother and a score keeper with the East Berlin Little League baseball for many years. She was deeply involved in painting ceramic figurines and personally made ornaments for the Brethren Home and Trinity Lutheran Church Christmas trees.
Dottie Mae is survived by two sons, Jeffrey L. Eisenhart and his wife Pamela of East Berlin, and Gerald E. Eisenhart and his wife Tina of Mechanicsburg; four grandchildren, Stephanie Raubenstein and her husband Tim of Hanover, Ryan Eisenhart and his wife Pamela of McSherrystown, Lyndsey Haubrich and her husband Nick of Tampa, Fla., and Brandon Eisenhart of Mechanicsburg; one great-granddaughter, Carly Eisenhart of McSherrystown; and one sister, Jeune Leas of Cross Keys-The Brethren Home Community, New Oxford.
She was predeceased by one sister, Hazel Hoffman; and two brothers, Richard Resser and Edwin Resser.
Funeral services will be Friday, April 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 117 W. King St., East Berlin, with Rev. Susan J. McCarthy officiating. Burial will be in East Berlin Union Cemetery. There will be no viewing. Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 117 W. King St., East Berlin, PA 17316.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 306 Harrisburg St., East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.