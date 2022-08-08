A Celebration of Life Service for Lucille K. Miller, 85, of East Berlin, who died July 13, will be held on Aug. 28, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Chapel Hill Church of God, 4521 Oxford Road, York Springs with Pastor Randal Huber officiating.
Funeral arrangements handled by the Feiser Funeral Home Inc., East Berlin.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.