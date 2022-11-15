Robert Bernard “Bob” Eiker, age 81, of Fairfield, passed away at his home surrounded by his family.
Born May 15, 1941, in Emmitsburg, Md., he was the son of the late Robert Clarence and Mildred Bernadette (Ott) Eiker. He was the loving husband of Eleanor Eiker, celebrating 58 years together on October 24, 2022.
Bob retired from Westinghouse as a machinist after 40-plus years. He enjoyed hunting and playing bingo, but the center of his world was his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Besides his wife, Eleanor, he is survived by his son, Robert Eiker and wife Gayle of Fairfield; daughter, Pamela Eiker and partner Troy Smith of Thurmont; grandchildren, Robert Eiker Jr. and wife Jesse of Middletown, Ryan Eiker and partner Beth Altland of Hanover, Pa., Gena Eiker of Fairfield, and Donald and Keith Renner; great-grandchildren, Bohdi, Danielle and Liam; siblings, Ann Ray, William Eiker, Joan Carney and Peggy Fleagle; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Dorothy Fox.
A celebration of Bob’s life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.