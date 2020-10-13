Gary W. Swisher, 61 of Stewartstown, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Born April 3, 1959 in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Scott W. and Mildred V. (Emory) Swisher.
Gary was born with Down’s Syndrome and bravely fought through health issues during his life. He loved life and enjoyed quiet time in his room with the things he loved.
Gary loved magazines, matchbox cars, squiggly rubber bugs, blue grass music, and grippy socks that he would only wear upside down.
He leaves behind many happy memories for his family.
Gary is survived by his sisters, Betty Smith and Nancy Harbaugh, both of Fairfield; brothers, Clifford Swisher of Fairfield, and Dean Swisher of Gettysburg; five nieces and a nephew; and the many caregivers at a Penn-Mar Group Home since 1995. They loved and cared for him and became his second family. He was predeceased by siblings, Kathryn Swisher, Janet Crilley, Willis Swisher and Marvin Swisher.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at the Fairfield Union Cemetery with Rev. Eugene Cline officiating.
The Monahan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
The family suggests memorials to Penn-Mar Human Services, 310 Old Freeland Road, Freeland, MD 21053.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.