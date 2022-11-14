Norman R. Eline Sr., age 79, of Aspers, passed away November 11, 2022, at home. He was born July 19, 1943, in Green Springs, Pa., to the late Howard J. and Sarah R. (Renoll) Eline.
Norman was a self-employed roofer, collected tractors and loved his puppies, CoCo and Bear.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Lisa (Clapsaddle) Eline of Aspers; children, Norman R. Eline Jr. of Hanover, Roxann Eline of Stafford, Va., Rosemary Brown and husband Joseph of Stafford, Va., Patricia Eline and companion Christopher McKean of Red Lion, and Patrick Eline of York; and grandchildren, Marie Brown and Joseph Brown of Stafford, Va. Norman was preceded in death by his brothers, Edwin, William, Lester, Harry and Robert Eline and sisters, Anna Dillon, Alverta Rohrbaugh, Grace Dubs and Betty Ankney.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville, where a memorial service will be held on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. Sam Bellavia, chaplain with Compassus Hospice, will officiate services.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325; or Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, 383 Main Ave., Suite 5 Norwalk, CT 06851.
