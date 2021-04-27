Donna L. Flohr, 59, of Stewartstown, Pa., formerly of Fairfield, passed away at Holy Spirit Hospital on Monday, April 26, 2021.
Born Feb. 27, 1962, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Robert L. and Donna J. (Sadler) Flohr.
Donna enjoyed working at the HART Center in New Oxford for many years. She loved listening to music, especially Elvis Presley, and wearing her favorite jewelry.
Donna is survived by her sister, Patricia “Patty” Shuyler (Sterling), and her brother, Robert L. Flohr Jr. (Angie), both of Fairfield; a nephew; four nieces; a great-nephew; two great-nieces; and several aunts and uncles.
Donna will be buried with her parents at Bethel Cemetery, Cascade, Md., at a private graveside service on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 2 p.m.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
