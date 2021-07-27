Margaret D. Connell, wife of the late Stuart Connell, 2808 Meadow Drive, Gettysburg, was called home on July 23, 2021.
She is survived by three siblings; two children, Jeffrey Connell and Beth Burdette; four granddaughters; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be at Fellowship Baptist Church, 110 Mt. Hope Road, Fairfield, on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 1 p.m.
