Martha S. Cool, 82, of Littlestown, died Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Laurel Lakes Nursing and Rehab in Chambersburg.
Martha was the wife of Harold G. Cool for 31 years. Born Sept. 26, 1940 in Georgetown, D.C., Martha was the daughter of Gordon F. and Edna E.(Zirkle) Wieneke.
She had been employed with High’s Mini Mart of Bonneauville, Schindler Elevator of Gettysburg, Hanover Shoe, and Wogan’s Drug and Nell’s Meat Market, both of Littlestown.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her children Linda Myers and Steve of Gettysburg, Tim Lombard and Linda of Marysville, Gordon Lombard and Mary of Bonneauville, and Chris Lombard and Kathy of Georgia; her stepdaughters, Sheree Crouse and Kenneth of Littlestown, and Deborah Basehoar and Millard of Littlestown; her stepson, Blaine Cool and Mary Rose of Frederick; her six grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; her brother, Gordon E. Wieneke of Florida; her sisters, Phyllis Livingston of Virginia, Gloria Duckworth of Virginia, and Henrietta Lotts of Florida; and nieces and nephews. Martha was predeceased by her step-grandson, Jared Basehoar; her brother, Henry Weineke; and her sister, Dorothy Ann Cole.
Martha was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Littlestown. She enjoyed traveling and shopping. Martha was known for her wonderful personality and beautiful smile. She loved her Lord and her family.
A memorial service for Martha will be Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 11 a.m. at her church with the Rev. Dr. H. Lee Brumback II officiating. Private inurnment will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg.
Memorials in Martha’s name may be sent to her church at 665 St. Johns Road, Littlestown, PA 17340.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
