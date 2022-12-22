Joan E. Trostle, age 90, of New Oxford, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Cross Keys Village -Brethren Home Community in New Oxford. She was born March 25, 1932, in Latimore Township, Adams County, to the late Ervin E. and Mabel O. (Guise) Harbold.
Joan was a 1949 graduate and valedictorian from York Springs High School. She was employed by Bermudian Springs School District for 30 years as financial officer. She was a member of the Chestnut Grove Lutheran Church, where she taught both children and adult Sunday school, served on the church council, and served on the bereavement committee. She loved to cook and entertain her friends at her home, playing bingo, bowling, playing cards and camping trips with the family.
She is survived by one daughter, Joyce E. Boyer of Elizabethtown; three sons, Roger F. and his wife Tamara Trostle of Gardners, Dennis C. and his wife Linda Trostle of Frewsburg, N.Y., and Brian S. and his wife Barb Trostle of York Springs; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three sisters, Esther Sanders of Biglerville, Susan Fahnestock of Massachusetts, and Margaret Harbold of East Berlin; and three brothers, Stephen Harbold of Mechanicsburg, Thomas Harbold of East Berlin, and Randy Harbold of Lancaster.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 72 years, Clair F. Trostle, who passed on June 2, 2022; grandson, Shawn Trostle; son-in-law, Walter “Butch” Boyer; two sisters, Charlotte Harbold and Jean King; and three brothers, Walter Harbold, Donald Harbold and Jay Robert Harbold.
Professional services entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Chestnut Grove Lutheran Church, 1136 Mountain Road, York Springs. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Rosemary Backer officiating. Interment will be in Chestnut Grove Lutheran Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chestnut Grove Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 118, York Springs, PA 17372; or to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.