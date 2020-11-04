Geraldine A. Livingston, 87, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Paramount Senior Living in Fayetteville.
Geraldine was born Sept. 22, 1933, in Hanover, the daughter of the late Mervin J. and Rosa M. (Griffie) Livingston.
Geraldine retired from the PA Credit Union League, and was also employed at H.A.C. and Hamilton Township. She was a member of Irishtown Fire Co., and York springs Fire Co.
Geraldine is survived by a son, Jay F. Livingston and his wife Priscilla of New Oxford; her former daughter-in-law, Ellen Livingston of New Oxford; five grandchildren, Shawn Rhodes, James Rhodes and his wife Emily, Shannon Strausbaugh and her husband Jeff, Reba Crowl, and Wyanet Crowl; and several great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Feiser Funeral Home Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with Rev. Douglas C. Hahn officiating. Burial will be in Hampton Union Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Irishtown Fire Co., 934 Irishtown Road, New Oxford, PA 17350; or to York Springs Fire Co., 312 Main St., York Springs, PA 17372.
