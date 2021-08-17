Thomas P. Dunchack, 82, of Littlestown, died Monday, August 16, 2021, at his home. Born on his father’s birthday, August 17, 1938, in the coal mining community of Spangler, Pa., Tom was the the son of he late Paul and Nellie (Smarsh) Dunchack.
Surviving are his wife, Cecilia; his son, Thomas II; and daughter, Angel Ann; his two brothers, Charles and George W. Dunchack; his two grandsons, Michael T. and Alexander D. Hoover; and several nieces and nephews.
Upon graduation from high school in 1956, Tom enlisted in the Navy and served aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Wasp CV18.
After the navy, Tom began work in the Pennsylvania State Retirement Board during which time he met his wife, Cecilia (Klunk), and moved to new Oxford. Continuing his education he worked for Snyder’s of Hanover as comptroller, plant manger and served on the board of directors.
Upon completion of his studies, Tom graduated from York College of PA and obtained his CPA certificate. He worked for Hanover Brands as director of management information, and traveled to Guatemala and Honduras for the company. After leaving Hanover Brands, he went to Food Service East Inc. (the Cannery Stores) as a controller.
Then he established, along with his wife, TACT INC., an insurance and tag and title agency.
He also opened a tax and accounting office at the same location.
Tom is a member of the PA Institute of Certified Public Accountants, PA Society of tax and Accounting Professionals, Maryland Society of Tax and Accounting Professionals, Littlestown VFW and FOE, Catholic War Vets (CWV) in Bonneauville and Knights of Columbus in McSherrystown.
Services are private.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
