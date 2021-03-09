Tynia Trembow Richardson, age 79, of Orrtanna, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021, at Genesis Gettysburg Center.
Born July 21, 1941. in Vinnytsya, Ukraine, she was the daughter of the late Apollon Trembow and Irene Trembow Liwaj. Her family survived World War II and arrived in America in 1949.
Tynia was a 1960 graduate of Fairfield High School, where she participated in many activities. She worked at Fairfield High School as an instructional assistant and retired after 27 years of service. She was instrumental in starting the Fairfield PTA. She also thoroughly enjoyed tutoring children who came to her in various subjects.
Tynia was a member of the Orrtanna United Methodist Church, where she served as assistant Sunday school superintendent for many years, in addition to teaching Sunday school and Bible school. She was always active in helping with all church functions.
The greatest joy and pride of Tynia’s life was her four sons and the rest of her family, whom she cherished. Tynia was married to Delmar Richardson for 57 years before his passing in 2017. Together, they adored their children and grandchildren, supporting them in all their sporting events and other accomplishments.
Tynia is survived by three sonss Edward Richardson and wife Karen of Waynesboro, Pa., Chris Richardson and wife Laura of Waynesboro, and Eric Richardson and wife Stacey of Orrtanna; 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Gregory Richardson, who died in 1994. Tynia is survived by her siblings, Ray Trembow, Victoria Trembow and Lora Trembow.
Her hobbies were maintaining her family’s beautiful flower gardens, helping grow and harvest their impressive vegetable garden, reading, and attending sporting events for all of her children and grandchildren. She was especially well known for her unique sense of humor.
Her memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Orrtanna United Methodist Church, 1717 Carrolls Tract Road, Orrtanna, with Rev. Kimberly Phillips officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 12 to 1 p.m. Burial will follow the service at the Fairfield Union Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to the Gregory Richardson Athletic Scholarship Fund, c/o Adams County Community Foundation, P.O. Box 4565, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
