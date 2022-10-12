Clyde H. Heller, age 98, of Biglerville, passed away on October 11, 2022, at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. He was born May 17, 1924, in Biglerville, the son of the late Hobart N. and Beulah E. (Slaybaugh) Heller. He was widowed in 2016, by his wife, Alice E. Heller, to whom he was married for 69 years.
Clyde was a 1942 graduate of Biglerville High School, and a 3-½ year Army veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. and Japan, where he met his future wife. He graduated from the U.S. Officer Candidate School, at Army Base New Orleans, La., and the U.S. Staff and Command School at Fort Leavenworth, Kan., and retired from the U.S. Army Reserve as a lieutenant colonel.
He was associated with his father as a home builder for several years before becoming a rural letter carrier for 27 years. He was a PIAA official for baseball, football, and basketball. He was a life member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Biglerville, and a member of the former Men’s Union Bible Class; life member of the American Legion Post 262; member of the National Rural Letter Carriers’ Assoc.; life member of Oakside Community Park; and, member of the Biglerville Historical and Preservation Society. Clyde was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed camping and traveling.
He is survived by his children, Steven Heller and wife Joan of Calistoga, Calif., Daniel Heller and wife Andrea of Ashton, Md., and Christine Frese and husband Ray of Plano, Texas; seven grandchildren, Alyson and husband Scott Nelson of St. Helena, Calif., Brandon Heller of Menlo Park, Calif., Lindsay and husband Jeff Griswold of Asheville, N.C., Jacqueline Heller of Biglerville, Lauren Giovannitti of New York City, N.Y., Ashley Giovannitti of Austin, Texas, and Tara and husband Josh Koester of Melbourne, Fla.; and four great-grandchildren, Eleanor Nelson, Riley and Brielle Koester, and Trey Griswold. He is also survived by his youngest sister, Audrey Strehl of Newburg, Ore.; and sister-in-law, Mary Heller of Dillsburg, Pa. Clyde was preceded in death by his two sisters, Fern Abbott and Mary June Clark; and two brothers, James Heller and Roy Heller.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
A viewing will be held Monday, Oct. 17, from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 25 Franklin St., Biglerville, PA 17307. Rev. Ryan Heycock will officiate. Clyde will be laid to rest at Biglerville Cemetery with military honors provided by Adams County Allied Veterans.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 325, Biglerville, PA 17307; SpiriTrust Lutheran, the Village at Gettysburg, 1075 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325; or to a favorite charity.
